Missing Pike Co. man found dead in Lincoln Co.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A man who went missing from Pike County a little over a month ago was found dead last week in Lincoln County.
According to Johnny Hall with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Wesley Watts was found Tuesday, December 4, in a wooded area off Bogue Chitto Road.
His body was transported to the state medical examiner and took a couple of days to identify.
Watts suffered a single gunshot wound to the body and investigators suspect he had been there three weeks to a month.
Authorities have one person of interest in mind, who is currently in custody on another charge.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case.
