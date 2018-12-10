2 men facing prison, deportation after admitting to entering country illegally

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two foreign nationals are facing prison time and possible deportation after pleading guilty to illegally entering the United States after prior removal.
A news release from the Department of Justice said 24-year-old Juan Gaspar-Adan, of Mexico, and 25-year-old Bartolo Lopez-Garcia, of Guatemala, pleaded guilty to the crime of unlawful reentry by an alien after removal on Friday.
Their sentencing is set for Jan. 11, 2019 in Hattiesburg before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett.
According to the DOJ, Gaspar-Adan and Lopez-Garcia were both arrested in Hattiesburg in September and charged with driving under the influence. Both men had previously been removed from the U.S., Gaspar-Adan in 2014 and Lopez-Garcia in 2012, according to the DOJ.
Both men now face up to two years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine, and removal from the country following the completion of any prison sentence.
