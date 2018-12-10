MDE holding lottery for special needs scholarship program

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education is holding a lottery next week for parents of students with disabilities who would like to claim state money to remove their children from public schools to seek other educational services.
The lottery for Education Scholarship Accounts will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13.
According to MDE, the lottery will award 41 ESAs that were forfeited by families that chose not to participate in the program. The scholarships are worth about $6,500 each and will provide funding for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year.
Parents who wish to participate in the lottery will need to submit an application by Tuesday. Letters will be mailed to the recipients on Friday.
You can find the application here.
The ESA program was established by the Equal Opportunity for Students with Special Needs Act of 2015. MDE says there are currently 202 applications on the waiting list for the 2018-2019 scholarships, and the law requires a lottery to award ESAs when the demand exceeds the supply.
