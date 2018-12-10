Freezing fog possible overnight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Freezing fog will be possible across the Pine Belt on Monday night. Freezing fog doesn’t happen often in south Mississippi, because generally when the area is below freezing it is very dry. In this case, though, we may be just moist enough and just cold enough to get some patchy areas of freezing fog overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.
“The primary concern is that if its dense fog, those are super-cooled droplets [can form] a thin ice layer on surfaces that are elevated or metal,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Bryant.
Right now, the National Weather Service in Jackson isn’t confident this will be a widespread event, but they are monitoring the latest information. The goal is to have some sort of advisory in place later Monday night to alert people to a problem overnight and into Tuesday morning.
"At this time we are alerting people," Bryant said. "If people are concerned about this, look and see if we have a Freezing Fog Advisory in place later tonight"
In the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued at 9 a.m. the NWS noted “TONIGHT, PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FREEZING FOG IS POSSIBLE WITH VISIBILITIES POTENTIALLY DOWN TO A QUARTER OF A MILE. SOME ELEVATED SURFACES MAY EXPERIENCE A GLAZE OF ICE.”
As conditions change and if watches warnings or advisories are issued, the First Alert Weather Team will have the latest on this threat
