Consider This: Adopt a Salvation Army Angel Tree angel

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hot cocoa, carols, parties with families and friends, lights, decorations and beautifully wrapped presents. This is Christmas, this is the most wonderful time of the year!
But, for some of our neighbors here in the Pine Belt, it's not the most the most wonderful time of the year. Their biggest fear is that their children will wake up Christmas morning with nothing to open.
Our brothers and sisters are struggling with the storms of life, and this is their reality.
This Christmas, hundreds of families in our area are fighting to overcome poverty, and they need your help.
Winston Churchill said, "We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give."
This Christmas, you have an opportunity to give Christmas and make a child's life a little brighter and make a parent's load a little lighter.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree works hard to provide Christmas for local children each year, and we believe that no child should wake up Christmas morning with nothing to open.
Last year, we had 100 angels not get adopted from our angel tree. This year, 1,200 children in the Pine Belt need us!
Hattiesburg, won’t you join us? Be an angel and adopt an angel this Christmas! Join us in the fight for good!
