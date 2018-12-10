Cleanup continues after truck vs. train crash in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Crews in Lamar County continue work to clear the scene after a truck smashed into a train Sunday night on Old Okahola Road.
They’re also working to repair parts of the railroad that were damaged in the collision.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the crash happened around 8 p.m. when a Ford F-150 crashed into a boxcar in the moving train, causing another boxcar to derail and overturn.
The passenger side of the truck was reduced to twisted metal, but luckily the driver survived the crash with only minor injuries, Rigel said.
According to Rigel, the driver told first responders the brakes on the truck failed, causing him to crash into the train as it crossed Old Okahola Road.
Lamar County Emergency Management Director James Smith said the overturned boxcar was carrying polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, and posed no threat to the environment.
We’re told the PVC must be unloaded from the boxcar before it can turned upright and hauled away. Officials were not able to give a timeframe on the cleanup.
Old Okahola Road near Boone Cemetery Road was shut down for hours following the crash as crews worked to clear the railroad crossing. The road has since reopened to through traffic.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation Enforcement and Rails Division and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.