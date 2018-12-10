Pine Belt schools celebrate excellence in education

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright has been on the road throughout the state celebrating the state’s highest performing districts. Two school districts in the Pine Belt earned a visit form Wright, the Petal School District and the Lamar County School District.
Wright says throughout all the districts she’s visiting, district-wide focus is the common thread.
“I’m seeing this consistently regardless of which district I attend," Wright said. “Everybody is focused on the same thing setting very high expectations for children and kids exceeding those expectations and you’ve got great leadership in every district, this is no different.”
She also attributes school success to community support.
“The commonality that I’m seeing in all the districts that I’m visiting tremendous community support," Wright said. “You saw that today folks here from the county, district level, business, you’ve got your board members here.”
The Petal School District is on the list of A-rated districts for the third year in a row, putting them in the top 6 percent in district academic performance and Petal Superintendent Matt Dillon says he proud
“Very very proud of our students, faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication and to get this formal recognition is very special,” said Dillon.
Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith says she’s pleased with the state-wide recognition.
Despite the accomplishment, she and the district aren’t complacent and they are dedicated to getting better.
“They say its hard to get there but its even tougher to stay, but we have some dedicated teachers in this county with hard working students that are supporting them and the parents," Smith said. “We’re going to continue to work together to be the best district that we can be for the state of Mississippi.”
Both Superintendents accredit their success to dedicated teachers, hard-working students and an engaged and supportive community.
