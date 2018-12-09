Brees: ‘Goal No.1 was to win the division’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints clinched back-to-back NFC South titles with their victory in Tampa Bay. It’s first time the Black and Gold have accomplished that feat in franchise history.
New Orleans (11-2) is guaranteed a home playoff game by clinching the division. Quarterback Drew Brees pointed out the Saints have a lot of season left, but it was good to reach one of their milestones this season.
“Goal No. 1 was to win the division, win the division again. Came together on all sides making plays in the second half. Great team win. Epitomy a of great team win,” said Drew Brees.
The Black and Gold trailed 14-3 at the half, but stormed back to outscore Tampa Bay, 22-0, in the second half.
