AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial father; may be headed towards MS

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl was taken by her non-custodial father.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for Paizley Ann Fontenot, of Ville Platte. Paizley was taken by her non-custodial father, Brandon Phillip Fontenot, on Sunday, Dec. 9 just after 12:30 p.m.
Paizley was taken from her mother’s house on Norward Street in Ville Platte. Police say their direction of travel is unknown, but they may be heading to a relative’s house in Centreville, Mississippi.
Paizley is a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately three feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pull-up diaper.
Brandon is a 34-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ and 150 pounds.
Fontenot is believed to be traveling in a 2003 red Dodge Ram 1500 with a Louisiana license plate number W392715.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paizley Fontenot should immediately contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2131 or call 911.
