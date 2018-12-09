USM gets commitment from Tennessee QB

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi picked up a commitment from one of Tennessee’s top high school football prospects, while a pair of early commitments have slipped off the Golden Eagles’ radar.
The Memphis (Tenn.) Commercial-Appeal reported Saturday that Kirby High School quarterback Jaden Johnson had committed to the Golden Eagles.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Johnson, who was ranked as high as the 18th-b est prospect in Tennessee, originally had committed to the University of Louisville, but then decommitted last week following the hiring of former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield after the firing of Bobby Petrino.
Johnson, a pocket passer who can move/scramble if need be, led the Cougars to an 11-2 mark this season. The only regular-season loss came 42-21 at the hands of Olive Branch (Miss.) High School. Kirby High was knocked from the postseason in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
While Johnson is expected to sign with the Golden Eagles on the first day of the three-day early period, Dec. 19, two other prospects formerly connected with USM no longer are listed as commitments by Goldeeaglepride.com.
Quarterback Sam Saxton (6-5, 190) from Michael’s Academy in Austin, Texas, and cornerback Jadarrius Perkins (6-2, 175) from Hattiesburg High School are not among the Golden Eagle prospects.
Goldeneaglepride.com. listed 15 players through this past weekend from six states giving non-binding verbal commitments to USM.
Seven players, including Purvis High School offensive lineman Matthew Ryals, hail from Mississippi.
Another trio, including three-star prospects in Gulf Coast High School tight end Luke Baker and Superior Collegiate Academy receiver Chris Scruggs Jr., were recruited from Florida.
USM also has commitments from one player each from Texas, Alabama, Tennessee (one) and Georgia.
All of the recruits have indicated they intend to sign in December’s early period.
2018-19 VERBAL COMMITMENTS (15)
- Name Position, Ht., Wt., School/Hometown
- Dee Baker, RB, 6-0, 170, Northwest Rankin HS/Flowood
- Luke Baker, TE, 6-4, 198, Gulf Coast HS /Naples, Fla.
- Kendrick Brown, WR, 6-2, 195, Meridian HS/Meridian
- Jarrett Guest, ATH, 6-3, 172, Kennesaw Mountain HS/Acworth, Ga.
- Jaden Johnson, QB, 6-2, 208, Kirby High School/Memphis, Tenn.
- Khalen Leonard, CB, 6-3, 175, Texas Prep Academy/Alvin, Texas
- T.Q. Newsome, ATH, 6-1, 205, Gulfport HS/Gulfport
- Tahveon “Taz” Nicholson, ATH, 4-11, 179, Robert E. Lee HS/Jacksonville, Fla.
- Matthew Ryals, OT, 6-7, 280, Purvis HS/Purvis
- Chris Scruggs Jr., WR, 6-2, 175, Superior Collegiate Academy/Clearwater, Fla.
- Louis Smith, C, 6-3, 294, D ‘Iberville HS/Biloxi
- Avery White, OLB, 6-4, 195, East Central HS/Kiln
- Jakryus Williams, WR, 5-10, 175, Saraland HS/Saraland, Ala.
- Corey Wilson, RB, 6-0, 175, Warren Central HS/Vicksburg
Coker Wright, C, 6-4, 275, Brookhaven HS/Brookhaven
