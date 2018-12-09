Reports: Ole Miss finds new defensive coordinator

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - According to multiple reports, Mike MacIntyre is the new Defensive Coordinator at Ole Miss. He replaces Wesley McGriff, who was dismissed last month.
MacIntyre heads to Oxford after being the head coach at Colorado for the past six seasons. He was fired from Colorado last month following six straight losses.
This isn’t MacIntyre’s first stop at Ole Miss as he was the Rebels' wide receivers coach and defensive backs coach during the years of 1999-2002.
The last time MacIntyre was a defensive coordinator was at Duke (2008-2009).
Reports are saying this is a three year deal that will pay $1 million per season.
