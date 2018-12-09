Look Ahead: Sunday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Tonight, chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.
Cloudy temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. The chance of rain is 30 percent. For Sunday, slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning mostly cloudy highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph the chance of rain is 20 percent.
For Sunday night, it’ll be mostly cloudy lows in the mid 30s and northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
For Monday, partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 50s and northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, lows around 30, and northwest winds around 5 mph.
For Tuesday, it will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s and Tuesday night will be mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 30s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.