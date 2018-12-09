Jarod ‘Snoop’ Conner decommits from Memphis, commits to Ole Miss

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -
Hattiesburg High School quarterback Jarod Conner had hinted a few weeks ago that perhaps, just maybe, he was rethinking a verbal commitment he had given the University of Memphis, pledging his football future to the Tigers in August.
Friday, Conner wasn’t just thinking about it, he did something about it, switching his non-binding commitment to the University of Mississippi.
Conner’s primary recruiter at Memphis had left to join the staff at Tulane, and Ole Miss was looking to add to a running back class that included only Jerrion Ealy of Jackson Academy, who is considered by many as an early-round draft selection this spring.
Conner was selected Class 5A’s “Mr. Football,” after leading Hattiesburg to a second, consecutive un beaten regular season. The Tigers went 13-0 before losing to West Jones High School in the South State semifinals.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Conner rushed for 1,622 yards and 27 touchdowns and passed for 2,324 yards and 24 touchdowns.
In his career, Conner has rushed for 3,465 yards and 63 touchdowns and thrown for 4,879 yards and 49 touchdowns.
Conner, who was 63rd-ranked running back in the nation by some recruiting services, also held offers from the University of Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State University, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, University of South Alabama and Tulane University.
He will join fellow Pine Belt standout and Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game teammate, receiver Dannis Jackson of Sumrall, in Oxford.
Another of their fellow Mississippi-Alabama teammates, offensive tackle Charles Cross of Laurel High School, decommitted from Florida State University and Sunday morning, announced he intended to sign with Mississippi State University.
“THIS IS HOME!” Cross tweeted.
"THIS IS HOME!" Cross tweeted.

Cross is expected to join other Pine Belt football standouts in Starkville, including Seminary High School defensive tackle Nathan Pickering and Oak Grove High School defensive lineman Jack Harris.