Richton holds annual Christmas parade and Christmas in the Park

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - Christmas in the Park in Richton kicked off Friday with a bang. In 2017, the city did not have the event due to weather conditions, but this year was one for the books.
The Finley family is rooted in Richton and were able to attend Christmas in the Park for the first time in several years as a family.
“There’s nothing but family and love and joy in the air so Christmas spirit here in the air,” said Kelly Finley.
One grandmother was unable to come to Christmas in the Park for several years and was joined by her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren this year in downtown Richton. She said that even though she had family with her in the park, she wishes her grandson could have joined them.
“I have my oldest grandson is missing and he is in the marine corps,” said Darlene Finley. "He’s not with us tonight but we have him here in spirit.”
The Richton Christmas parade was sponsored by the Richton Home and Garden club. At the end, the city of Richton kicked off the entire event with a 20-minute colorful firework show.
Before the fireworks, Richton Mayor Bo Ruffin lit the tree with the entire community.
