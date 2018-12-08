Laurel School District holds job fair

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is asking you at home to consider applying for open positions within the school district.
Today in Laurel schools gathered to host a job fair for people who are looking for work in an effort to recruit individuals to join the Tornado family.
At least ten booths were set up inside the Laural SD Central Office to learn more about opportunities at Laurel high school, Laurel Middle School, Maddox and Mason elementary, and Nora Davis Magnet and Oak Park Elementary.
Laurel School District Superintendent Toy Watts said that schools are in need of new hires.
“Today is all about recruiting in the laurel school district in every department we have,” Watts said. “We have our nutrition department here, our bus drivers here, and certainly we are looking for teachers.”
If you are interested in becoming apart of the Laurel School District family, please visit their website at www.laurelschools.org for more information.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.