With Kevin Hart's downfall, hosting the Oscars got harder

Others have said Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele, Will Smith or Lin-Manuel Miranda. Busy Phillips threw her own name out there ("I AM AVAILABLE," she tweeted). Philips also proposed Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong, Samantha Bee, Robin Thede and Aisha Tyler, or "any other woman working in Hollywood right now who wants to." Stephen King suggested Patton Oswalt (He's "funny, sharp-tongued, and he knows film," King tweeted.) Some have even proposed Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty. Or no host at all, which has been done several times before, and as recently as 1989.