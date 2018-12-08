African American Military History Museum celebrates Christmas

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -The African American Military History Museum kicked off a holiday celebration at it’s community-wide Christmas open house Saturday.
Families in the community enjoyed a talk with Santa, refreshments, carolers, gift wrapping, and arts and crafts.
One parent says that they brought their children to see Santa and to see the museum.
“This is an extremely awesome thing to have in the community, Keisha Jordan said. “I was actually telling some of my co-workers and some of the people I work with at the Hattiesburg library, everything they had to offer here at the museum.”
During the Christmas celebration, the doors of the African American Military History Museum opened for visitors to walk through and enjoy history at their fingertips.
