UPDATE: Body of missing 72-year-old Jackson man found on Gallatin Street

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The body of a missing Jackson man was found near the Pilot gas station on Gallatin Street.
Hinds Count Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed that the body found has been identified as 72-year-old Elmer Pete Turner.
His body will be taken to the state medical examiner and an autopsy will be conducted Monday.
There is no suspicion of foul play.
Tuner went missing on Tuesday, December 4. A Silver Alert was issued for him and his family searched for him for days.
This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.