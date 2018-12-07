Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Scott County woman

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Karen Elizabeth Sprague of Lake in Scott County.
She is described as a white female, 5’9” tall, weighing 190 pounds with shoulder-length black and gray hair and brown eyes. She has on a purple jacket with fur on the hood, black pants, and bright yellow tennis shoes.
Ms. Sprague was last seen Thursday, December 6, at about 9 a.m. in the vicinity of Steve Lee Drive in Scott County. She was on foot, but her direction of travel is unknown.
It is possible Ms. Sprague could be trying to make it to her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
Family members say Ms. Sprague suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Karen Elizabeth Sprague contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511.
