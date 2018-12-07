Downed power lines cause traffic delays, outages in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Downed power lines in Jones County caused traffic delays on Highway 84 east near Magnolia Road.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said that power lines were brought down due to an accident.
The lines were Dixie Electric Power Association power lines and the outage has affected 37 homes in the area, according to Dixie Electric.
Dixie Electric said they have personnel on the scene now and have cleared the roadway. Personnel are now working to restore power, though Dixie Electric said it is a complex outage and could take hours to repair.
