Pine Belt to be well-represented at all-star game

GULFPORT, MS (WDAM) _ Eighteen football players from 14 Pine Belt area high schools will take the field for the South squad Saturday in the 70th annual Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Football Game.
Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. at Gulfport High School’s historic Milner Stadium.
Local players suiting up for the South include:
- Bay Springs _ Derrien Lee (defensive back)
- Collins _ Markel McLaurin (receiver)
- Columbia _ Kevon Cloyd (outside linebacker)
- Greene County _ Jake Daughdrill (defensive lineman)
- Hattiesburg _ Drexlan Allen (running back); Demetrius Allen (offensive lineman); Darius Ruffin (receiver)
- Laurel _ Levi Walker (defensive back)
- Oak Grove _ Jack Harris (defensive lineman); Jarius Reimonenq (defensive back); Austin Todd (defensive lineman)
- Poplarville _ Ross Barnett (outside linebacker)
- Purvis _ Matthew Ryals (offensive lineman)
- Stringer _ D.J. Holifield (inside linebacker)
- Sumrall _ Nijewel Coleman (defensive back)
- Taylorsville _ Raven Arrington (receiver)
- Wayne County _ Jeremy Sibley (defensive lineman)
- West Jones _ Walker Thompson (place-kicker)
Three coaches with Pine Belt ties will serve on the South staff as assistant coaches, including. Oak Grove High School coach Drew Causey, Stringer High School coach John Brown and Poplarville High School coach Jay Beech
.The South, which has five of the last seven meetings, holds a 33-29 edge after the North’s 13-0 win in 2017. The teams have tied three times.
The game also changed format for four years, with players from Class 5A and Class 4A high schools facing players from Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A high schools. The Class 5A-4A all-stars won three of those four games.
