Person in custody after ‘potential threat’ at West Marion HS

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A person is in custody after a potential threat was made over social media at West Marion High School, according to Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential social media threat at West Marion High School on Thursday, according to a Thursday night Facebook post. Hall announced on Facebook Friday that the subject was in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office said a suspect was identified on Thursday after receiving information regarding the potential threat made over social media.
“We are working with the school district and are taking this incident seriously. We will update with additional information as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
West Marion High School said in a Thursday night Facebook post that the school was alerted to the statement around 3 p.m. Thursday, which prompted the initiation of the district safety protocols. Law enforcement was contacted, and appropriate measures were taken to keep the students safe while minimizing the disruption to the educational program, according to West Marion High School.
The sheriff’s office said that the school was not on lockdown on Friday morning.
“We will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. As always, the physical and emotional safety of our students remains our top priority. Thank you for your continued support as we continue to keep our schools safe,” the school said in the Facebook post.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-5051.
