Man coughs up 6-inch-wide blood clot in hospital

(RRN) - A 36-year-old man who was admitted to intensive care with acute heart failure, coughed up a lot more than mucus.
During an extreme episode of coughing, the man expelled a blood clot in the shape of the right bronchial tree, the New England Journal of Medicine reported.
The bronchial tree is part of the respiratory system. It manages air in the lungs.
The six-inch-wide clot was coughed up in one piece, according to The Atlantic.
Doctors inserted a heart pump and tubes into the man to manage his acute heart failure.
But he died a week later due to complications, the New England Journal of Medicine reported.
The man’s medical history included heart failure and he had a pacemaker.
