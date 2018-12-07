GOOD NEWS: Supporters help cyclist’s dream to raise money for cancer stay alive

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A cyclist set out to raise money for kids with cancer in his “Positive Vibes” tour. While on his trip through sun or rain from New Hampshire to California, his mission was cut short after a deadly tragedy in Lamar County.
Though a bittersweet update, people have not pumped the breaks on making sure his mission lives on.
“We are riding about 65 miles today,” said James Dobson in an energetic YouTube video documenting his journey. “We’re going to Hattiesburg Mississippi. We’re going to get it in. We’re going to get it done. Make a donation. Positive vibes tour dot com.”
James Dobson, a 32-year-old with a lively personality and a love for children, put his bike on the road.
His goal was to raise ten-thousand dollars to go to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
The Positive Vibes tour was just that. Positivity and passion poured out of a man on a mission throughout his ride.
“People ask me why I ride in the rain and in the cold," Dobson said in the video. "I’d ride through the snow too, those kids don’t have an opportunity to get out of the hospital.”
His ride ended in mid-November when a car hit him on U.S. Highway 98 near WPA Road in Lamar County.
Like the wheels on James bike though, the donations keep rolling.
Now people have raised over 26-thousand dollars for Dobson’s cause.
Heartfelt messages accompanied generous donations on Gofundme to keep Jame’s dream alive.
“As always, I love you guys, stay happy stay humble," Dobson said. "See you later.”
We reached out to James’ mother who says a slew of people want to get on the road and ride out to San Diego to finish the Positive Vibes tour out. She says she’ll keep us posted.
