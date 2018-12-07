Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day as we get a little warmer as highs reach the low 60s this afternoon. A stray can’t be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry for today. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid 40s.