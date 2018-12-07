Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day as we get a little warmer as highs reach the low 60s this afternoon. A stray can’t be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry for today. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid 40s.
Heavy rain will be likely all day Saturday as an area of low pressure passes just to our south, meaning an all day long cold rain. Highs will only be in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be cloudy colder with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s. Next week will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 50s.
