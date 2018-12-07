AP Source: Temple coach Collins meets with GTech officials

A person with knowledge of the situation says Temple coach Geoff Collins has met with Georgia Tech officials about the Yellow Jackets' vacant head-coaching position.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Georgia Tech was not releasing information about its search to replace Paul Johnson, who is stepping down after 11 seasons as coach of the Yellow Jackets.
The person said Collins met with Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury in New York earlier this week and with the university president in Atlanta on Thursday morning.
The person said as of Thursday evening Collins had not been offered the job by Georgia Tech.
Yahoo! Sports first reported Collins, a Georgia native, had emerged as the leading candidate at Georgia Tech.
