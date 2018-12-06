Voter fraud indictments served to several officials in Canton

CANTON, MS (WLBT) - Voter fraud indictments have been served to several officials in Canton.
Multiple indictments have been issued by the Madison County District Attorney’s office to several city officials in Canton.
Board of Aldermen member and former police chief Vicky McNeil, faces 2 indictments for Voter Fraud.
In the first indictment there are 2 Counts, there are also 2 counts in the second indictment.
Courtney Rainey who is Director of Human and Cultural Needs for Canton and a school board member has been served with 7 indictments.
There are multiple counts against her including voter fraud and intimidating a witness, conspiracy to commit voter fraud and voting by an unqualified person.
Desmand King, who we are told is a deputy city clerk, has been indicted for voter fraud.
Donnell Robinson has two indictments for voter fraud and voting by unqualified person as an habitual offender.
Jennifer Robinson is indicted on two counts of voter fraud and voting by an unqualified person.
This is a developing story and we will have more from Canton throughout the day.
