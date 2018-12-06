Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cold start this morning with temps in the upper 20s. Skies will be sunny and nice as we get a little warmer as highs reach the upper 50s this afternoon. Temps this evening will fall into the 40s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 40s.
Clouds will move in on Friday with highs in the low 60s. A few showers will be possible in the evening, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday.
Heavy rain will be likely all day Saturday as an area of low pressure passes just to our south causing cold rain all day. Highs will only be in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be cloudy and colder with highs struggling to reach 50.
