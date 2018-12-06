Spirit of Women hosts “Holidaze” shopping extravaganza

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit of Women hosted their annual “Holidaze” shopping extravaganza, a marketplace featuring Mississippi made products.
We’ve done this for several years," said Kathy Walker. “It’s just an opportunity to bring a lot of vendors in with all Mississippi made merchandise.”
Jewelry, clothing, pottery, food and gift items showcased are from ARC pottery, Happy Notes Paper Co., Peter’s Pottery and CAREing Expressions just to name a few.
Walker says admission is free and open to the public and visitors may enter through the front lobby. The event started at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Forrest General’s cafeteria meeting room and will last until 6 p.m. Thursday.
