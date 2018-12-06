Pine Belt veterans remember former President George H.W. Bush

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) Thursday, the nation watched as family and friends remembered former President George H.W. Bush at his second memorial service in Houston.
Veterans in the Pine Belt remember the former president as an honorable man.
“President Bush is of that last great generation, when they came back from this country and served with pride, they went to work and helped build America,” said Ted Tibbett, United States Army veteran.
Tibbett served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and shared his memories of former President Bush.
“I have the greatest, utmost respect," Tibbett said. “Losing him way too fast even in our veteran organizations, we lose monthly our War World II veterans."
Rickey Hosey, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 30-36 commander in Hattiesburg, said that he had high respect for the former president.
“Everyone that was in the military when President Bush was president, they felt honored because they knew that he knew their sacrifices because he had been in the military,” said Hosey.
George H.W. Bush was president from 1989 to 1993, and he died on November 30, 2018.
