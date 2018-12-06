‘Living Coral’: Pantone’s 2019 color of the year

(CNN) - Pantone has announced its pick for 2019′s color of the year.
It’s “Living Coral."
Pantone, a self-described global authority on color, describes living coral as, having warmth and providing comfort.
“Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment,” the agency said in a news release.
They said the color also encourages fun activities and intimacy.
Ultraviolet was 2018's pick, greenery the year before.
Pantone is also known for keeping an eye on trends in art, lifestyle, music and travel.
The Pantone Color Institute’s yearly color selection has been in existence since 2000.
