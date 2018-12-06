Hattiesburg’s Taytum Terrell signs with Troy soccer

“He would be so excited,” Terrell said. “He wasn’t here when I committed because I committed in March and he passed in November. But I know he’s very happy for me because he would always tell me, ‘There’s going to be someone coming and they’re going to want you and they’re not going to stop until they get you.’ And that’s what they did. It just made me think about him when I committed. I tell people all the time that when we were younger, we would get home and our dad would have cones laid out in the backyard. And we’d look – ‘Ah man, we gotta do agility drills, we gotta do soccer drills.’ We didn’t get burnt out, it motivated us to do better.”