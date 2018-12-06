Greyhound ceases operations at Hattiesburg Station

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Greyhound Lines is no longer operating out of Hattiesburg Station downtown, according to city spokeswoman Samantha McCain.
It’s unclear when the buses stopped running, but a representative with the Greyhound said the company is currently looking for another location in the Hub City to operate out of.
McCain said the city is aware Greyhound is looking for a new base of operations in Hattiesburg, but no update on that process has been shared with the city.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.