Curry's 42 leads Warriors past Cavs in faux Finals rematch

Cavaliers: Thompson, too, said the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry is officially over. "It's in the past. New season. New team. Our ballclub is different and they've made some changes, but predominantly the same. That's all the last four years," Thompson said. "That was great for the NBA. We're in a new chapter for our organization." ... Coach Larry Drew said there is one positive to the Cavs no longer being an elite team. "I get Christmas off this year, so I'm excited about that," he joked. Turning serious, Drew said he'll savor the best run in Cleveland history. "I'll look back personally and just say, 'Wow I was in the Finals four straight years' and that's something I'll always remember," he said.