9 arrested during Forrest County prostitution sting

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Nine people were arrested on a total of 12 charges during a Forrest County prostitution sting overnight Wednesday.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Deputies, an MBI agent, MDOC agents and agents from the 12th District Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted the sting at multiple hotels, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges included:
- Two suspects charged with aiding and abetting prostitution.
- Five suspects charged with soliciting prostitution.
- One suspect was charged possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth).
- Two suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
- One suspect was arrested for a capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- One suspect was arrested for a probation violation warrant.
