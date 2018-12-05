Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cold start this morning with temps in the low 30s. Skies will be sunny and nice as highs reach the low 50s this afternoon. Temps this evening will fall into the 40s with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday will be nice and sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will move in on Friday with highs in the low 60s. A few shower will be possible in the evening, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday.
Heavy rain will be likely on Saturday as an area of low pressure passes just to our south, meaning an all day long cold rain. Highs will only be in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be colder with highs struggling to reach 50.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.