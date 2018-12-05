Teen hit, killed by train in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We’re learning more details about the pedestrian that was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday morning in the Hub City.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem confirmed the person who was struck was a 16-year-old boy. The teen’s identity has not been released.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the area of West Pine Street and U.S. Highway 49 just after 10 a.m.
According to officials with Norfolk Southern Railway, passengers were on the Amtrak train at the time of the incident, but no passengers or crew members were injured.
The death is being investigated by the Hattiesburg Police Department.
