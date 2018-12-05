Pregnant teacher says Catholic school fired her because she isn’t married

COAL TOWNSHIP, PA (WNEP/CNN) - A former teacher at a Pennsylvania Catholic school says she was fired because she is pregnant and she and her boyfriend are unwilling to get married in the near future.
Naiad Reich and her boyfriend of nearly four years, Matt Graboski, are expecting their first child next summer.
"I’m extremely excited. It’s one of the most rewarding things you can possibly go through,” Graboski said.
But that excitement was overshadowed after Reich says she was fired from her teaching job because she and Graboski aren’t married.
For the past two years, Reich was a high school teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, a Catholic school near Shamokin, PA.
Last week, she told the school principal she was pregnant.
"It was very apparent that she was not happy with the circumstances because it was, of course, a problem with Catholic morals,” Reich said.
Reich says both the principal and the Diocese of Harrisburg were concerned because she wasn’t married.
"If there's no eventual plan in the near future to get married, it was either that or I had to be let go,” Reich said.
The school fired Reich last Friday.
"The Diocese of Harrisburg is unable to comment on personnel matters. However, as outlined in our policies, every professional employee agrees to follow the teachings, doctrine and laws of the Catholic Church as part of the hiring process,” said a spokesperson for the diocese in a statement.
Reich didn’t want to be fired and understands the Catholic morality code, but she says she and Graboski want to get married on their own terms.
Still, she says the couple doesn’t have any ill will toward the school or diocese.
"This is their beliefs and their moral code and what they live by and I understand that. Though I don't agree with it, I understand,” Reich said.
Several parents seemed to agree with Reich.
"This teacher was not even Catholic. I don't care if she would have been. It's still wrong for her to lose her job,” resident Geri Albertini said.
Reich says, above all, she misses her students. She says she doesn’t know if she will fight the diocese’s decision.
Copyright 2018 WNEP via CNN. All rights reserved.