Man just released from prison carjacks woman in parking lot, police say

(RNN) - Thomas Lee Williams walked out of the Westmoreland County Prison a free man Tuesday evening.
Within an hour of his release, the 36-year-old convicted drug dealer was back in custody.
Mere moments after his release, Williams allegedly stole a car from the jail’s parking lot, The Tribune-Review reports.
Park police said he attacked a 65-year-old woman, hitting her several times in her face, back and shoulders, before speeding off in her Kia Sorrento with her 1-year-old grandson still in the backseat.
Thankfully, his joyride didn’t last long. He crashed just two miles away.
Police said he tried to get into another car, but couldn’t so he ran into a wooded area. Officers deployed K9 units to flush him out.
He was finally arrested and taken to the Hempfield Jail. He faces charges of kidnapping, robbery of a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
The grandmother and child were examined at hospitals. The woman suffered only cuts and bruises.
