Man charged with kidnapping after girlfriend’s disappearance

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Laurel man with kidnapping on Tuesday in an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 25-year-old Falisa Carter.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 32-year-old Demarcus McGruder, Carter’s boyfriend, was charged with kidnapping. Carter was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 25, around 11 p.m. at her home on West 7th Street, according to police.
Carter was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and gray tights, according to police.
Moore said police are actively pursuing any and all leads they have at this time and cannot comment further on the investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department of Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.