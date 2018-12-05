Consider This: Ring a bell for the Salvation Army

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Do you hear that sound? It’s Christmas time, and that means it’s that time of the year for those Salvation Army red kettles.
I'm Capt. Patrick Connelly for The Salvation Army of Hattiesburg, and I want to encourage you to ring this bell for us.
If you were to take the number of days we have to ring and multiply it by the number of locations and shifts we have, that's more than 2,500 opportunities to ring the bell for us this season.
Last year, we left 670 opportunities out there. That's 670 spots that needed to be filled.
Just think about that: We had 670 spots not filled, and the average kettle brings in about $150. When you do the math, that's more than $100,000 that I believe the people of the Pine Belt wanted to give to The Salvation Army to help us accomplish our mission, which is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human need in His name without discrimination.
You can help us do that! This is where you come in. We need you.
You just take some time right after you read this message. Go to your calendar and pick a day, maybe a Friday or Saturday, and help us ring.
We generally ring from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybe you can grab some friends from your church group, a group from your company, maybe you can get your family together to ring.
Challenge some friends to a ring-off. It's a great way to have fun and to help give back to others right here in our community.
So, why don’t you take some time right now to help us do the most good in Jesus name? Join us as we fight for good.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.