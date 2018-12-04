Salvation Army in desperate need of donations

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Salvation Army is looking for some much-needed help in its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
“We are currently on day 20 of 37 in bell ringing, and we are at approximately 27 percent of our goal, so that represents about $63,000,” said Capt. Patrick Connelly, with the Salvation Army.
Fill ‘Em Up Friday is right around the corner, and Connelly says it’s a great way for folks out shopping to help get the Salvation Army closer to its $250,000 Red Kettle goal.
“We’d love for the community to support us on Fill ‘Em Up Friday to fill up those red kettles. As you pass by them, as you walk by them, just to reach into your pocket, your wallet and to stuff those buckets full,” Connelly said.
The money from this year’s program will be the same dollars used next year to operate several Salvation Army services.
“The push is to donate to the red kettle. The funds that are donated to the kettle will provide for our programs and services all year long,” said Connelly.
Connelly said although you may not see it, donation dollars go a very long way in serving the community in a significant way.
“The assistance programs we provide are rent assistance, utility assistance, prescription assistance, after school programs with Boys and Girls Club and housing assistance,” Connelly said.
The bell ringers are out and visible and encourage everyone who can to contribute to their cause.
“We are located in front of several retailers across the Pine Belt, and so we’re very accessible, and as people walk by, we encourage you to drop what you can spare,” said Connelly.
You can volunteer to be a bell ringer by calling 601-544-3684 for Hattiesburg or 601-428-4232 for Laurel.
Here is a list of locations where you can find a red kettle to make a donation:
Hattiesburg
- Walmart Supercenter: 6072 U.S. Highway 98
- Walmart Supercenter: 5901 U.S. Highway 49
- Corner Market: 3706 Hardy Street
- Corner Market: 5266 Old Highway 11
- Corner Market: 7123 U.S. Highway 98
- Sam’s Club: 6090 U.S. Highway 98
- Turtle Creek Mall: 1000 Turtle Creek Drive
- Winn-Dixie: 2800 Lincoln Road
- Winn-Dixie: 4400 Hardy Street
Laurel
- Walmart Supercenter: 1621 Highway 15 North
Columbia
- Walmart Supercenter: 1001 Highway 98 Bypass
Waynesboro
- Walmart Supercenter: 1350 Azalea Drive
You can also make a donation online by visiting www.give.salvationarmyalm.org.
