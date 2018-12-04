New dean named for WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The College of Osteopathic Medicine at William Carey University is continuing to make strides.
Newly appointed dean of the the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Italo Subbarao, sat down with Jessica Bowman to talk about his new role and the future of the College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Subbarao began his leadership with William Carey University back in 2012, serving as associate professor of clinical sciences and later senior associate dean. The longtime physician is now taking on a new role and is excited for the future of the college.
“Carey made a noble promise," Subbarao said. "They said the state of Mississippi is underserved in terms of physicians, particularly primary care physicians, in rural Mississippi. With that in mind, they decided to go on the noble pursuit of a medical school.”
Since that time, the school is thriving with graduates with osteopathic medicine degrees. Sabbarao is a leader not only in the classroom, but behind the scenes in disaster response.
He has provided his expertise in the field during emergencies like earthquakes, shootings and was hands-on in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. That stint on the coast created his path to a permanent residency. Sabbarao said with his knowledge, his goal is to continue moving the department forward.
“I think Carey is all about innovating primary care and innovating rural medicine and rural healthcare," Subbarao said. "With that in mind, looking at technology such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence, using drones, these kinds of things that can help in disasters and rural emergencies.”
Community outreach is also at the top of the list. Subbarao has worked as an emergency room physician and disaster fellow at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine among other titles and achieving many awards. His hands-on approach using the newest research and technology to educate the students at William Carey University is what makes the department stand among many.
“Those are areas we want to get our students exposed to so they are going to come out and be ready to do some amazing things when they get to the community,” Subbarao said.
A formal deans installation ceremony will take place on Jan. 11.
