Murder trial underway in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - A jury was selected Monday for the trial of two men accused in the 2015 murder of Gary Wayne Martin.
David Lacey Jr. and Demarco Felps are both charged with capital murder. Authorities said Martin was shot in the back at the High Rise apartment complex on North Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene and law enforcement believe the murder was drug related.
The State is seeking life in prison for both men while the defense said there is no proof that they did the shooting.
Taking the witness stand Monday was the officer first on the scene, Geoff Paton. Also taking the stand was the 911 caller, Robert Warren.
Prosecutors argued that finger prints of the defendants were found on the victim’s truck, but the defense said that Martin had been in the area earlier that day at which time the prints could have been made.
The trial will continue on Tuesday.
