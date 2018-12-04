Murder trial continues in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of two men accused in the 2015 shooting death of Gary Wayne Martin.
David Lacey Jr. and Demarco Felps are both charged with capital murder in the case.
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Lacey and Felps while defense attorneys argue there’s no proof the defendants did the shooting.
Authorities said Martin was shot in the back at the High Rise apartment complex on North Street in Waynesboro. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement officials have said they believe the murder was drug related.
Lt. Don Hopkins, with the Waynesboro Police Department, took the stand Tuesday morning and presented fingerprints taken from the victim’s truck.
Prosecutors argued those finger prints belonged to the defendants, but the defense said Martin had been in the area earlier that day and the prints could have been made then.
The jury was also shown bullets found at the scene of the crime.
Testimony will continue as the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory takes the stand for the state.
