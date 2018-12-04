Laurel HS CTC expands business partnerships

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel High School Career and Technical Center is working to establish business and industry partnerships to provide curriculum support and job placement opportunities for students.
Three students in the welding programs have already been placed in jobs through the partnership.
“What we’ve done this summer is go out and talk with some of our industries and see what their most needs were," said CTC Director Jeannine Agee. “One of the things that we know that they needed were welders.”
Senior Isabella Knight is the first student to be employed through the partnership with Howard Industries. She is currently working after school as a welder.
“Our young students can work 20 hours during the week as long as they are in school,” said Agee. “We also work with Hol-Mac, who have said they are going to hire a couple of our students in January.”
Those two students are seniors Jerome Caldwell and Teon George.
“It was a lot going through my mind,” said George when asked how he felt finding out he had been hired. “I was just happy at the moment to be able to work.”
During a recent visit to Laurel High School, Hol-Mac Corporation Training Coordinator Marcus Evans met with the welding students to discuss the nationwide shortage of welders. Evans also shared with the students about the products created at Hol-Mac and the corporation’s employee benefits and pay.
Just like any job, students will still have to undergo an interview process, Agnes said. She said the welding program also has limited spots available.
Agnes said they hope to expand the partnership throughout all the programs at the CTC: Health Sciences, Culinary Arts, Carpentry/Construction, Marketing and Early Child Care.
The next industry they will be partnering with is Sanderson Farms, according to Agnes.
For more information on becoming a business partner, email jagee@laurelschools.org or call 601-649-4144.
