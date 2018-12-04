Jasper County woman assaulted, beaten

BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) _ Relatives of a Jasper County woman who was found beaten and unresponsive after being assaulted are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her attackers.
The Jasper County Sheriff Department said in a “public announcement” on Facebook that 62-year-old Edith Blackledge had been assaulted in Friday’s early morning hours at a residence on Mississippi 18 near the Antioch community.
Anyone with information can call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 764-3050 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477.
