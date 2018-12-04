3 injured in shooting at Columbia Sonic over weekend

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Three people were injured in a Saturday shooting at a Columbia restaurant.
The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday at Sonic on Highway 98 in Columbia. They were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“Upon our arrival, we made contact with one victim who had been shot, immediately started applying medical aid to that victim," said Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly. “I learned that there was another victim that had been transported by personal vehicle to the Marion General Hospital.”
Police said the shooting started off as an argument that may have been going on for a week or so but it ended with two individuals exchanging gunfire.
“The individual involved who was shot was an employee of the restaurant," Kelly said. “He was at work and the other two individuals came to confront him.”
One man is in custody while police get a search warrant for the other person involved. Police have not released their identities.
“There’s two people involved with weapons and one person was hit and he was there a part of the altercation, but he didn’t have a weapon with him," Kelly said. “We believe he was probably shot accidentally.”
Kelly said these matters could have been handled in a better way without putting innocent bystanders in harm’s way.
“Violence is no way to solve problems, this started off as something that was a very minor altercation between two guys and it escalated to a shootout at a restaurant,” said Kelly.
With the shooting taking place an the same time as the city’s downtown Christmas lighting, police say they are grateful no one else was seriously involved.
“We are very fortunate though that it wasn’t worse than it is," Kelly said. “Anytime there’s an act of violence in a shooting it’s bad, but it could’ve been a lot worse. There were families, children there at the drive thru restaurant that witnessed this. It was a horrific scene, it really was for those people.”
