15 Golden Eagles recognized on Conference USA All-Conference teams

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Fifteen University of Southern Mississippi football players were recognized by the Conference USA on Tuesday with the release of the all-conference teams.
Southern Miss sophomore wide receiver Quez Watkins and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jacques Turner earned first-team selections.
Watkins finished the season with 72 receptions for 889 yards and nine touchdowns. Turner had 33 tackles on the season with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Sophomore defensive back Ky’el Hemby was named to the second-team defense with six interceptions and 51 tackles. Senior place kicker Parker Shaunfield was also named to the second team, converting 16-of-20 field goals and 24-of-25 extra points.
Center Trace Clopton, defensive lineman Tahj Sykes and defensive back Shannon Showers were named to the conference’s all-freshman team.
Eight other Golden Eagles were named as honorable mention selections:
- Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher
- Sophomore wide receiver Tim Jones
- Senior tight end Jay’Shawn Washington
- Senior defensive lineman LaDarius Harris
- Sophomore linebacker Racheem Boothe
- Senior linebacker Sherrod Ruff
- Senior defensive back Picasso Nelson Jr.
- Junior defensive back Ty Williams
Southern Miss finished the season at 6-5.
