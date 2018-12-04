Funeral for Betty Green Chain set for Wednesday

“Betty was a gracious Southern Lady who lived a life of love. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren and she was so proud of them. She was a strong Christian, had a generous heart and was a remarkable cook. She enjoyed travelling, music, flowers, entertaining at her home, and being involved in any way possible with whatever her grandkids had going on. Betty also loved her friends dearly and her family would like to thank all of those who have visited and been so kind during this time of sorrow. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.”

