Funeral for Betty Green Chain set for Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Funeral services for Betty Green Chain are set for Wednesday morning at First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg. Betty was the wife of the late Bobby Lee Chain Sr., a longtime mayor of Hattiesburg.
Betty died peacefully at her home on Sunday at the age of 77, according to Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Her funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m. to services on Wednesday.
