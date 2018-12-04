Funeral for Betty Green Chain set for Wednesday

Betty Green Chain died peacefully at her home on Sunday at the age of 77, according to Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home. (Photo source: Family)
December 4, 2018 at 2:47 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 2:47 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Funeral services for Betty Green Chain are set for Wednesday morning at First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg. Betty was the wife of the late Bobby Lee Chain Sr., a longtime mayor of Hattiesburg.

Betty died peacefully at her home on Sunday at the age of 77, according to Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.

“Betty was a gracious Southern Lady who lived a life of love. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren and she was so proud of them. She was a strong Christian, had a generous heart and was a remarkable cook. She enjoyed travelling, music, flowers, entertaining at her home, and being involved in any way possible with whatever her grandkids had going on. Betty also loved her friends dearly and her family would like to thank all of those who have visited and been so kind during this time of sorrow. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.”
Her funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m. to services on Wednesday.

